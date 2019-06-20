As the World Cup continues — there’s a lot of excitement surrounding Team USA

Posted 10:00 am, June 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- As the World Cup continues -- there's a lot of excitement surrounding Team USA. Joe Hammes, Director of Coaching  with North Shore United  joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.