Bills to toughen up Wisconsin’s drunk driving laws pass state Assembly

MADISON — Two bills to beef up Wisconsin’s drunk driving laws passed the state Assembly on Thursday, June 20 and the author calls the passage a great first step. This is the third session Rep. Jim Ott has introduced some type of drunk driving legislation. He’s hoping he finally has the support to change our laws.

“Obviously we can’t legislate the problem away,” said Rep. Ott. “One thing we can do is make our laws consistent so that the penalty is consistent with the severity of the offense.”

Rep. Ott has been fighting for tougher drunk driving penalties most of his career. A passion, a justice renewed too many times to count; most recently by the death of a Milwaukee police officer.

Officer Kou Her was on his way home when investigators say a repeat drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into Her’s car. The 27-year-old died of his injuries.

“A wonderful man, productive member of the community and what a loss to the community and his family,” Ott said.

Under current Wisconsin law, there is no mandatory minimum prison sentence for a drunk driver convicted of causing a fatal crash. Rep. Ott’s bill would send the driver to prison for at least five years.

“I’ve seen a number of cases where people have been convicted of homicide by OWI and they maybe get one to two years incarceration for taking someone’s life,” said Ott.

The Mequon Republican’s bill now heads to the Senate — one step closer to keeping drunk drivers off the road.

“Every step is a step along the way,” said Ott.

The Assembly also passed a bill required a person accused of drunk driving to appear in court. They have to pass a Senate committee before they head to the full Senate for a vote.