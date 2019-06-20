Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her
Comedian, son, bring gibberish-filled chat to Denny’s ad

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The father-son duo whose video of a gibberish-filled conversation went viral is now featured in a TV commercial.

Denny’s posted the nearly two-minute ad on Twitter on Sunday for Father’s Day. Comedian DJ Pryor and his 19-month-old son Kingston are seen sitting in a booth in front of plates of breakfast food.

The two have an animated chat, with Pryor asking his son how his life is going, and the son responding in gibberish. As in the video that went viral, Pryor gives answers based on what he thinks the toddler is saying. The pair eats a strip of bacon and shares a hug.

A video of Pryor conducting a similar conversation with Kingston went viralearlier this month. The video surpassed a million views in two days.

