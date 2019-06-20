× Company officials: Faulty outlet likely caused fire that destroyed banquet facility at Three Guys and a Grill

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Company officials on Thursday, June 20 offered an update on a fire that destroyed the banquet facility at Three Guys and a Grill in Sheboygan County on June 7.

Officials said a faulty outlet was the likely cause. No one was hurt in the fire that destroyed the banquet facility located at N8350 County Road J.

Company officials noted the Three Guys Marsh Lodge restaurant located at W7039 County SR in Elkhart Lake in the Sheboygan Marsh and the full line catering services remained open and operating, and operations were extended to seven days a week at the Marsh Lodge.

According to a news release from company officials, the fire came just after the banquet facility was remodeled, and there were only four events in the remodeled facility prior to the fire — with the calendar filling up quickly for 2019.

“Shortly after the fire, banquet halls called to offer us support with our customers,” stated Scott McMurray, owner, in the release. “We have been able to relocate all 2019 special events and banquets to nearby venues.”

Company officials said the hope was to rebuild the N8350 County Road J event venue.

In the meantime, company officials encouraged anyone who was looking to book an event at Three Guys to call, as the firm would connect customers with nearby event spaces that serve Three Guy’s food.

“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and appreciated,” stated McMurray in the release.

According to the release, offers of help McMurray received included employees offering to work without compensation, and neighbors who volunteered to clean up fire debris. One volunteer firefighter, an IT professional, took Thee Guys’ damaged computer and put the hard drive into a new computer free of charge; saving company records.