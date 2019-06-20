‘Different product types:’ Check out St. Joseph’s annual rummage sale in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA -- It's the rummage sale of all rummage sales! It's even been called one of the best in metro Milwaukee. Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing St. Joseph's annual rummage sale set for Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22.
About St. Joseph's Annual Rummage Sale (website)
This annual sale coordinated by the parish's Christian Women organization fills the grade school with thousands of items donated by parishioners and others.
Each classroom is set up for different product types, such as furniture, children's clothing, tools, etc.
Food and refreshments will be available in the school hall.
Sale Days and Hours
- Thursday, June 20, Noon to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Access the rummage sale from the west parking lot of the parish grounds. Entrances to that parking lot are on 122nd Street and on Hadley Street.
Donations Accepted
The final days for accepting donations of items for the rummage sale are Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18. Items can be dropped off at the northwest entrance to the school, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We will not accept tube television sets; broken, dirty or worn out items; tires; pianos; organs; console stereo systems; entertainment centers and mattresses.