Hot summer hairstyles: Stylist talks about the looks you’ll want to have this season

Posted 9:29 am, June 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for summer? Stylist Lanna Beloungy joins FOX6 WakeUp with some of the hottest looks for the summer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.