× Indianapolis Archdiocese cuts ties with school over refusal to fire gay teacher

INDIANAPOLIS — The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has cut ties with a school that refused to fire a gay teacher, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School received notice Thursday that a formal announcement would be made Friday, declaring the school would no longer be formally recognized as a Catholic school, the Indianapolis Star reported.

After being made aware one of the teachers married a partner of the same sex in 2017, Brebeuf Jesuit began fighting to keep the teacher who had been with the school for years and did not teach religion classes.

The school’s president posted to the school website, saying the Archdiocese’s decision would not affect the school’s mission.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the school has a robust nondiscrimination policy, and only the president, principal, religious studies teacher and campus minister are required to be practicing Catholics.