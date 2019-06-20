Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 64-year-old man

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 64-year-old man. Larry Green was last seen on Wednesday, June 19 around 7:40 p.m. near 24th and Wright.

Green is believed to suffer from dementia and requires medication.. He is believed to be travelling on foot.

Green is described as being 5’11” tall, 194 pounds, with short gray hair, short gray stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with Louis Vuitton branding over the jacket, white or blue baseball hat (possibly Milwaukee Brewers), gray long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.