Milwaukee police release funeral arrangements for Officer Kou Her, killed in crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, June 20 released funeral arrangements for Officer Kou Her, killed in a crash Tuesday, June 18 at 60th and Capitol Drive.

Arrangements are as follows for the funeral, set to take place at the Good Hope Center.

Saturday, June 29:

9 a.m.: Funeral opens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Police remarks

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Church service

Sunday, June 30:

9 a.m.: Funeral opens

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Church service

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Church service

Monday, July 1:

11:30 a.m.: Officer Her conveyed to the cemetery

Off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her died following a crash near 60th and Capitol early Tuesday morning, June 18.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Her was a two-year veteran of the police department, and he was assigned to District 4. Police said Her was driving southbound on N. 60th Street after his shift. He was struck by a driver who was traveling westbound on Capitol Drive.

Witnesses said the striking driver was traveling at a high rate of speed — and crossed through the intersection at a red light when he struck Her. Those witnesses helped police identify the direction of travel of the suspect after the crash — and officers were able to take him into custody.

Officer Her was conveyed to Froedtert Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Chief Morales said.

Officer Her is survived by six brothers, two sisters, and his mother and father — who both served in Vietnam.

Chief Morales said the striking driver, a Milwaukee man, 34, has four OWI convictions in Wisconsin. His most recent was in May 2017 — and he was still on probation for that one at the time of this crash.

Police records showed Dante James, 34, was arrested near the scene of the crash less than an hour after the crash happened — for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

A FOX6 Investigation found the man had just been stopped for speeding on April 28 at 60th and Nash, two blocks south of Tuesday’s fatal crash scene. He was fined $174. According to online court records, his driver’s license was revoked for three years. There was no indication he was ticketed or criminally charged for driving while revoked.

When he was stopped for speeding on April 28, he got a $10 ticket for driving without insurance.

Online court records showed a history of cases dating back to 2002, when James was 17.

In August 2012, James was charged with OWI, third offense with a passenger under 16 years old and operating while revoked. In January 2013, he pleaded guilty to the OWI charge, and he was sentenced to serve one year in jail. Additionally, his license was revoked for 30 months, and he was ordered to utilize an ignition interlock device for 30 months.

In March 2011, James was charged with OWI, second offense, and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, second offense. In May 2011, he pleaded guilty to the OWI charge, and he was sentenced to serve 55 days in jail. Additionally, his license was revoked for 18 months, and he was ordered to utilize an ignition interlock device for one year.

In May 2010, James was charged with escape — criminal arrest. He pleaded guilty in August 2010, and was sentenced to serve 90 days in the House of Correction.

In December 2006, James was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person — two counts. In February 2007, he pleaded guilty to the possession of a firearm by a felon charge. He was sentenced to serve 40 months (more than three years) in prison and 40 months’ extended supervision.

In December 2002, James was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of THC. In February 2007, he pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine charge. He was sentenced to serve 90 days in the House of Correction, and his license was revoked for six months.

The Milwaukee Police Department has lost four officers since summer 2018. Officer Charles Irvine Jr. died in a crash during a pursuit near 76th and Silver Spring Drive on June 7, 2018. Officer Michael Michalski died when he was shot while searching for a wanted subject near 28th and Wright on July 25, 2018. Officer Matthew Rittner died after he was shot while executing a search warrant near 12th and Manitoba on Feb. 6, 2019.

The investigation into the fatal crash was being handled by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A GoFundMe account has been created by the Her family to help pay for his funeral. CLICK HERE for more information.