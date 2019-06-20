Oh baby! Rhino calf born at The Buffalo Zoo

Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There’s a new face at The Buffalo Zoo. The zoo tweeted photos of a baby greater one-horned rhino born late Monday evening.

This is the fourth calf for rhino mom Tashi, who was pregnant for 488 days (16 months!) with this baby. The male calf weighed 123.5 lbs when he was born, and the zoo reported that mom and baby are bonding and doing well.

In a tweet, the zoo wrote, “This birth is very special & important for the future of the species this is only the third successful birth of a greater one-horned rhino via artificial insemination. Tashi’s 3rd calf, Monica was the first & the second was born recently at Zoo Miami. This is Tashi’s 4th calf!”

Mom and baby will not be in public view quite yet, but the zoo says you can follow its social media channels for updates and announcements on when you can see them in public.

