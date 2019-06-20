× Police: Man uses emergency lights on Kia Soul to stop vehicle, track down girlfriend

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of using emergency lights mounted on his Kia Soul to stop another vehicle in an attempt to find his girlfriend.

Peter Oldfield, 46, of Shrewsbury, faces a misdemeanor count of impersonating a public servant and a summary offense of display improper lights, court documents show.

Oldfield told police his girlfriend left him Monday with no explanation and he went to her last address, the criminal complaint says. He said he parked a few houses up the street to wait for her to get home.

While parked, Oldfield said an SUV pulled up and stopped in front of her house. He got out of his car and walked toward the SUV to see if his girlfriend was inside. The vehicle backed up into the street, leading Oldfield to believe his girlfriend was in there.

According to the criminal complaint, Oldfield ran to his car, turned on emergency lights and drove toward the SUV. The vehicle turned down a street and stopped, and Oldfield then pulled in front of the SUV.

Inside the SUV were the North York council president and two other council members, according to the York Dispatch.

Oldfield said he exited the Kia and walked to the SUV. The driver asked Oldfield to identify himself. Oldfield then asked, “are you Brooke’s dad,” to which the driver said, “no.” The conversation continued with Oldfield reportedly saying, “she moved out of her house and all of her stuff is gone, I need to find her.”

Oldfield then left and continued to look for his girlfriend.

Police reported Oldfield had emergency lights and stickers all over the Kia. He said the lights were for escorting motorcycles from the Freedom Biker Church, but the pastor denied the group used emergency lights for their escorts.

During the conversation with police Tuesday, Oldfield said that he had lights on his Kia because he was part of the Freedom Biker Church Medical Team. When asked if he had to report the lights and sirens through State Police, Oldfield advised that he didn’t have to because they’re a charity organization.

According to the York Dispatch, this is not the first time Oldfield has impersonated an officer.

In 2011, Oldfield was reportedly speeding with emergency lights on, telling witnesses he was on a mission.

He pleaded no contest in 2012 to impersonating a public servant and DUI for that night.