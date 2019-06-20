× Police: Maryland mother slapped her daughter when girl said she had been molested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Newly published court documents reveal the heartbreaking response a mother had to her daughter’s confession she had been molested, WJLA reported.

The 13-year-old girl told social workers there were incidents of abuse dating back to 2016 reportedly involving Mahlik “Moon” Kone, a friend of the girl’s mother. According to WJLA, Kone would frequently stay in the family’s apartment where he would then sneak into the girls’ bedroom and initiate unwanted touching.

The girl reportedly told social workers Kone would threaten her with violence and was known to carry a gun.

Eventually, the girl turned to her mother for support, but she received the opposite. WJLA reported the girl’s mother slapped her and told her to “shut up.” Later, she reportedly told Kone what her daughter had said.

According to court documents, Kone then threatened violence against the girl for telling her mother and warned her not to tell anybody else.

The girl’s mother has since died, but police have not shared information regarding her death, WJLA reported.

Kone was formally taken into custody Monday, six months after an arrest warrant was issued for him. He has a hearing scheduled for July 12.