Reward for information leading to arrest in death of Officer Hetland increases to $37K

RACINE — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Racine Police Department held a news conference on Thursday, June 20 to update the reward being offered to find the person who shot and killed Officer John Hetland.

The reward for information leading to an arrest of the person who shot and killed Officer Hetland increased to $37,000, officials announced. The reward breaks down as follows:

$20,000 from the FBi

$15,000 from Andis Company in Racine

$2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Racine County

Officials also announced funeral arrangements for Officer Hetland, with a visitation set for Tuesday, June 25 and funeral services set for Wednesday, June 26.

Officer Hetland was killed as he intervened during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th Street and Lathrop Avenue on Monday night, June 17.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who knew John Hetland who didn’t respect him and didn’t enjoy being aroundVisi him,” said Jim Palmer, executive director for the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA).

Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the WPPA.

“Anyone who knows John Hetland is not surprised by the actions he took,” said Palmer.

Although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really ‘off-duty.’

“He jumped over the bar and fought with this person and ultimately gave his life to protect the other people in Racine,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

The hero left behind two children and countless loved ones — who are pleading for answers, as the gunman is still at large.

Sheriff Beth said the department began receiving tips right away.

“We’ve had probably hundreds of them that we’re following up on, and they’ve not stopped,” Beth said.

A tip, no matter how small, could help solve the case.

“I feel extremely confident we’ll be capturing this person, and it’s just a matter of time,” Sheriff Beth said.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, or any information regarding this crime, officials asked that you please contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

A fundraising account in support of Officer Hetland was created by the Racine Police Department. CLICK HERE to learn more.