Sneak peek of renovated Uline Warehouse Stage ahead of Summerfest 2019

Posted 5:16 pm, June 20, 2019
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of the start of Summerfest on June 26, FOX6 News on Thursday, June 20 got a look at the renovated Uline Warehouse Stage.

Improvements since 2018 would allow for better production capabilities like lighting and sound, as well as a new video screen.

The performers would enjoy updated dressing rooms backstage.

“Walk the Moon” would be the first headliner to use those. The band plays the Uline Warehouse Stage Wednesday night, June 26 at 10 p.m.

