TMZ: Carrie Underwood facing lawsuit over ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme song

Posted 9:30 am, June 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Carrie Underwood is facing a lawsuit for allegedly stealing the music for the "Sunday Night Football" theme song. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.