34-year-old Dante James charged in crash that killed MPD Officer Kou Her

MILWAUKEE — The suspect accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her in a crash has been formally charged. Criminal documents show 34-year-old Dante James was fired from his job just hours before the crash because he showed up to work drunk.

James is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and operating while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, James started work at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17 and was immediately escorted to a hospital on suspicion he’d been drinking. A preliminary breath test revealed a result of .176. James was terminated as a result.

After being fired, James told investigators he went to his cousin’s house, “had some shots,” and then drove to a bar. At the bar, James said he had two beers and a shot before he was kicked out.

Early Tuesday morning, June 18, prosecutors say James was still drunk and back behind the wheel. Police say he blew a red light near 60th and Capitol, struck and killed Officer Her as he was on his way home from his police shift.

A FOX6 Investigation found James had just been stopped for speeding on April 28 at 60th and Nash, two blocks south of Tuesday’s fatal crash scene. He was fined $174. According to online court records, his driver’s license was revoked for three years. There was no indication he was ticketed or criminally charged for driving while revoked.