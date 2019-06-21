Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

‘A new band:’ Tallboy is hitting the stage at Strawberry Fest this weekend

Posted 11:16 am, June 21, 2019,

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a place to take in some live music this weekend? Look no further! Tallboy, a new band,  joins Real Milwaukee.

About Tallboy (website)

Welcome to the website for Tallboy - a new band, but not unfamiliar to the Wisconsin and Milwaukee Music scene! Made up of members from two of Milwaukee's biggest bands, the Zachary Wade Project and Element 13, Tallboy is bringing years of musical talent together to entertain audiences of all sizes! With over 15 years of Wedding, Corporate events, Festivals and bars, Tallboy is sure to fit whatever you have planned!

