Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 News to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to College Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway repairs and pavement markings.

Detour:

Travelers can use College Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the closures.

MONDAY, JUNE 24,

Closure:

Ryan Road entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) is scheduled to close to traffic long-term Monday, June 24 at 9:30 p.m. through Wednesday, July 3 at 5:30 a.m.

Detour:

Motorists are encouraged to use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road, WIS 38 and County G to get around the Ryan Road entrance ramp closure.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26,

Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from County G to Ryan Road from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to refresh pavement markings.

Detour:

Motorists are encouraged to use 27th Street, West Frontage Road, WIS 38 and County G to get around the closure.

Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. to refresh pavement markings.

Detour:

Motorists are encouraged to use the CD Roadway, College Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and County G to get around the closure.

Closure:

Mitchell Interchange WS system ramp will have a full closure from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. to refresh pavement markings.

Detour:

Motorists are encouraged to use Layton Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and County G to get around the closure.

Other Area Projects:

*Swan Boulevard/Discovery Parkway (mid-June to fall 2019)

New project started this week: Construct a new roundabout at the intersection of Swan Boulevard and Discovery Parkway in the city of Wauwatosa. As part of this project, a new segment of roadway will be constructed from the roundabout north to the Forest Exploration Center that will be developed at a future date.

Traffic Impacts: To safely construct the new roundabout, Swan Boulevard and Discovery Parkway will be CLOSED to traffic within the work zone.

Ryan will discuss this new project and the recent long-term closure that went into place earlier this week.

Project Began Wednesday, June 19

Closure:

Swan Boulevard closed to traffic long-term from Underwood Parkway west of 41/45 to Underwood Parkway east of HWY 41/45 and will remain closed through fall.

Discovery Parkway closed to traffic long-term from Swan Boulevard just south at Eschweiler Drive and will remain closed through fall.

Detour: