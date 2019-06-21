Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the New Pokemon Go

Posted 9:19 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53AM, June 21, 2019

There's a new Harry Potter game to download to your phone right now!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the latest game from the same folks who created Pokemon Go. The game uses augmented reality to place the action in the real world around you. We were at the launch event at Universal Studios, but you can play the game anywhere!

It's available to download right now for iOS and Android.

