‘Total hero:’ Bar patrons honor fallen Officer Hetland at Teezers following fatal shooting

RACINE -- Nearly $53,000 and climbing -- that's the reward being offered for information about the man who shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland. As donations continue to pour in, the community is making their way back to the bar where it all began.

Teezers Bar reopened to the public on Friday, June 21 for the first time since the shooting Monday night. One thing is clear: The community has stepped up. They're not only supporting Officer Hetland's family and the Racine Police Department -- they're also comforting each other.

Nailed into the wall of Teezers Bar is badge number 1928. It belongs to Officer John Hetland.

"He's a hero," said Gretchen Meitner, a Teezers patron. "He's just a total hero. Racine will pull it together."

Outside, Hetland's photo drapes the entrance near a memorial that's formed in his honor.

"Shocking, overwhelming," said Kris Kaestner, manager of Dickies, a nearby bar.

Teezers is where the 24-year veteran's watch tragically ended on Monday night, when he intervened during an attempted armed robbery. For Meinter, she says this tragedy hits close to home.

"I called my son right away, who is a police officer lieutenant," said Meinter.

Her son works in Minnesota.

"I cried when he answered," said Meinter. "He cried with me."

She says she wanted to be at Teezers on Friday to show support for the community and back the badge.

"It's sad that a life got taken because of this," said Kaestner.

Kaestner's bar, Dickies, is closing their door on Friday night and encouraging patrons to visit Teezers.

"Just to bring support and our love to this bar, to show them we're here to support them," said Kaestner.

The community is showing support for a man who protected the people inside -- even when he was off the clock.

"I didn't know him personally, but everything I heard, he was just a wonderful guy himself," said Kaestner.

A man whose badge number is taking over watch high above. A prayer vigil will be held at Teezers Bar on Sunday at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Meanwhile, authorities are asking that if you know anything -- or have heard any rumors about who the suspect is -- that you contact police.