Lake Geneva police investigate drowning of 69-year-old Illinois man

LAKE GENEVA — A 69-year-old man is dead after drowning in Lake Geneva Friday, June 21.

Accordin to police, officers were dispatched to a pier near the Lake Geneva Boat Launch on Wrigley Dr. and Baker St. for a reported drowning around 8:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, witnesses said they observed a man laying face down in the water near a pier. The Lake Geneva Police Department and the Lake Geneva Fire Department responded, and were able to recover the victim from the water. Life-saving efforts were started on the victim, but were unsuccessful.

The victim is a 69-year-old man from Mundelein, Illinois. The victim’s name is not being released at this time as family notifications need to be made.

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department was assisted by the following agencies: Lake Geneva Fire Department, Geneva Lakes Law Enforcement, Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.