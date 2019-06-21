Measuring wind speed: Some weather-themed experiments kids can do at home

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever wondered how weather works? Professor Maria and Dr. Koco from Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some experiments that can teach kids about wind speed and water cycles.
Mad Science showing how kids can make their own Anemometers (Wind Speed) and how to make a water cycle in a bag.
For Anemometer :
- 4 dixie or paper cups
- Tape (duct works best)
- Hole puncher
- 3 wooden dowels
- empty bottle (water bottle works great)
For water cycle in a bag:
- Plastic zip lock-style bag
- Permanent marker(s)
- Water
- Blue food coloring
- Clear tape