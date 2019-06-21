Measuring wind speed: Some weather-themed experiments kids can do at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever wondered how weather works? Professor Maria and Dr. Koco from Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some experiments that can teach kids about wind speed and water cycles.

Mad Science showing how kids can make their own Anemometers (Wind Speed) and how to make a water cycle in a bag.

For Anemometer :

4 dixie or paper cups

Tape (duct works best)

Hole puncher

3 wooden dowels

empty bottle (water bottle works great)

For water cycle in a bag: