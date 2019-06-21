Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Muskego man, 20, seriously hurt after crashing into cement pillar in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER — A 20-year-old Muskego man sustained serious injuries after crashing into a cement pillar in Brown Deer on Friday, June 21.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m., on Teutonia Avenue — just north of Dean Road.

Brown Deer police say the driver was traveling northbound and appears to have lost control and left the roadway, striking the cement pillar.

The North Shore Fire Department transported the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle to a local hospital.

No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

