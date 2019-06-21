Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour puts his guitars up for auction, raises $21.5M

Posted 11:13 am, June 21, 2019, by

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, March 28 included Ashton Kutcher ("The Ranch"), Trailer Park Boys ("Trailer Park Boys") and musical guest David Gilmour. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via via Getty Images)DAVID GILMOUR

NEW YORK — An auction of David Gilmour’s guitars has raised a lot of “Money” — to combat climate change.

Christie’s auction house says it raised $21.5 million Thursday, selling off more than 120 guitars owned by the Pink Floyd guitarist, singer and songwriter. Proceeds went to ClientEarth, a nonprofit fighting climate change.

The items included guitars by Fender, Rickenbacker, Ovation, Gibson, C.F. Martin and Gretsch, including guitar cases, a banjo and amps.

A black Stratocaster — dubbed the “Black Strat” — was the top item and was snatched up for $3,975,000, a new world record for a guitar at auction.

Gilmour tweeted: “We need a civilized world that goes on for all our grandchildren and beyond in which these guitars can be played and songs can be sung.”

