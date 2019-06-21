Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Silver Alert: 81-year-old Richard ‘Skip’ Benz missing from Washington County

Posted 6:38 pm, June 21, 2019

Richard Benz

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old Richfield man. Officials say Richard “Skip” Benz had plans to to go Revolution Fitness in Pewaukee around 7 a.m. on Friday, June 21 but never made it.

Washington County officials say family made contact with Benz around noon, and he said he was lost in Hartland. Family questioned what he could see around him and he stated HY23, HY 51 and HY M (which would be in the area of Packwaukee).

Authorities say there was information that Benz was in Manitowoc County around 6 p.m.

Benz is described as a male, white, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with green eyes and no hair. Benz is driving a 1992 Ford F150 (extended cab) with Wisconsin plate GA9523.

Anyone with information Benz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4411.

