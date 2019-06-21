Silver Alert: Police seek 61-year-old Harold Hendrix of West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Harold Hendrix of West Allis. Officials say Hendrix hasn’t been seen since 4:45 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

Police say Hendrix may be trying to reach the 9th and Keefe area in Milwaukee.

Hendrix is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue writing, black basketball shorts with green stripes, white Nike shoes and a gray jacket. Hendrix also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Hendrix’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.