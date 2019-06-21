Waukesha County K-9 Justice enjoys special meet and greet after stabbing

OCONOMOWOC — It was a special meet and greet with the most popular dog in southeast Wisconsin Friday night, June 21. Waukesha County K-9 Justice got to meet his fans at an event near Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc.
On June 4, Justice was stabbed with the underwire of a bra during an hours-long standoff in Summit.
Thankfully his injuries were not serious. Justice took a few days off to recover but since returned to work.
During Friday’s event, Justice posed for pictures and received lots of love and pets.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
43.144172 -88.530655