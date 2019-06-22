Celebrating a Wisconsin favorite at the Bloody Mary Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin is home to many Bloody Mary lovers -- and what better way to celebrate Bloody Marys than with this weekend's Bloody Mary Festival? Ileana Rivera, beverage director of the Lowlands Group, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, June 22 to preview the event and show off two delicious options the Lowlands Group will be serving. Rivera showed Derica and Rachel "The Wurst" Bloody Mary from Cafe Bavaria and "The Spicy Garden Mary" from Centraal Grand Cafe and Tappery. Yum!

Learn more about Bloody Mary Festival HERE.