Colton Herta takes Road America pole at record age of 19

Posted 5:07 pm, June 22, 2019, by

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Colton Herta of the United States, driver of the #88 GESS Capstone Honda, looks on during US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NTT IndyCar Series - DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.

ELKHART LAKE — Colton Herta became the youngest pole winner in IndyCar history Saturday, topping qualifying at Road America with a lap of 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds on the 4.014-mile circuit.

The 19-year-old Herta raced to his first career victory at the Circuit of the Americas this year. Now he has is first pole position and the first for Harding-Steinbrenner Racing. The team is co-owned by George Steinbrenner IV, grandson of the late New York Yankees owner.

Alexander Rossi will start second Sunday, followed by Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato.

The son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta, Herta broke the pole-position age record held by Rahal.

