Cooler smashed, $1,000 worth of beer stolen from Thunderhill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay

Posted 7:22 pm, June 22, 2019, by

STURGEON BAY — Police in Sturgeon Bay are looking to track down a beer bandit.

Officials say the suspect(s) entered the Thunderhill Raceway grounds, smashed the window of a beer cooler, and stole close to $1,000 worth of beer.

The theft occurred between June 5-19.

The cooler was also destroyed.

Police are interesting in anyone who may have information related to this incident. If you know who is responsible, you’re asked to contact Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 920-746-2450. You can remain anonymous.

