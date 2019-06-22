Enjoying ‘Breakfast on the Farm’ at Jasperson Sod Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Christina stopped by Jasperson Sod Farm on Saturday, June 22 to check out the Racine County "Breakfast on the Farm" event. The event features eggs, sausage, milk, ice cream, tractors, children's games, a petting zoo, live music and more!

About Jasperson Sod Farm (website)

Jasperson Sod Farm started in 1959 with 2 acres of Merion Bluegrass. Today, and into our third generation, we have over 1200 acres of sod in production. We grow several types of Bluegrass blends for home lawns, sports turf, and golf courses.

