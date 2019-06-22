Families enjoy food and fun at annual Racine County Breakfast on the Farm🚜🍳

UNION GROVE — It was a beautiful day on Saturday, June 22 to enjoy Racine County’s annual Breakfast on the Farm. Hundreds of hungry families headed to Jasperson Sod Farm in Union Grove to indulge in a hot meal and get a first-hand look at the farming industry.

On the breakfast menu was eggs, sausage, and dairy products — all with a side of fun. Folks at the event were able to tour the farm, play games and pet animals.

This year’s event at a sod farm gave people something new to see in the agriculture industry.

“The farmers understand the need for education and agriculture and their ability to open up their farms and invite visitors in to learn about it, it really bridges that gap between consumers and producers,” said Dormie Roberts, public relations committee chair for the Racine County Breakfast on the Farm.

According to a news release, the Jasperson Sod Farm has a rich history, deeply rooted in Racine Country dating back to 1942 when brothers, Lyle and Vernon (Buster) Jasperson began in the vegetable market. In 1959, the brothers decided to expand the farm and raise one acre of Marion Bluegrass.

“During the late 1950’s, sod was harvested by a walk behind, hand sod cutter,” says Randy Jasperson, part owner of Jasperson Sod Farm. “Throughout the years, our family has seen many advancements in sod harvesting technologies and we are looking forward hosting this year’s breakfast.”

This is the fifth consecutive year of Racine County’s Breakfast on the Farm, after a 15 year hiatus. They hope to feed 3,500 people.

Organizers say another farm has already been set to host in 2020.