Milwaukee police: 2 in custody after death of 5-year-old boy near 26th and Ruby

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody following the death of a 5-year-old boy at a residence near 26th and Ruby in Milwaukee.

Officials were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 22.

Upon arrival, first responders found the boy who was not breathing. The Milwaukee Fire Department performed life-saving measures but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults were taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.