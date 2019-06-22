× Milwaukee woman charged with 2nd degree homicide after stabbing man at Motel 6 in Glendale

GLENDALE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman has been charged with 2nd degree reckless homicide after fatally stabbing a 46-year-old man at a Motel 6 in Glendale on Tuesday, June 18.

According to the Glendale Police Department, police were called to the motel around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate the stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a Milwaukee man, 46, who had been fatally stabbed. The man was identified as Jermaine F. Renix, a Milwaukee resident.

Shaniqua Alexander was taken into custody following the incident, and has since been charged by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office with 2nd degree reckless homicide related to Renix’s death. The parties were believed to be acquainted with one another.