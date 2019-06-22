× Oakland mayor on Bay Area ICE raids: ‘This is not my America’

OAKLAND — Mayor Libby Schaaf scorned President Donald Trump on Friday for ordering U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders — an operation that the Washington Post reports will likely begin in major U.S. cities Sunday morning.

“This is not my America, this is not an appropriate use of executive power or elective power and I hope the American people hold him accountable,” Schaaf said at a news conference at her office Friday afternoon. “He has got to stop distracting from our need to fix a broken immigration system.”

The “family op,” as it is referred to at ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, is scheduled to target up to 2,000 families facing deportation orders in as many as 10 U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations, U.S. officials told the Washinton Post.

Though Oakland wasn’t specifically identified as a possible target city, Schaaf urged residents to “not panic but be prepared,” echoing what she has been told by social justice groups. She recommends people check legal nonprofit Centro Legal De La Raza’s website, centrolegal.org, to learn about what rights they have in the event of a raid.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also released a statement Friday denouncing the proposed raids.

“In San Jose, we reject this administration’s politics of fear and exclusion, which is tearing our families apart,” Liccardo said. “It’s important for all members of our San Jose community, regardless of immigration status, to know they have rights and that our San Jose Police Department will not participate in any ICE investigation or enforcement activity.”

Liccardo asked that members of the community “remain vigilant for ICE agents entering a home or business without consent or a valid warrant,” and report ICE activity to the Rapid Response Network at 408-290-1144.

The Washington Post contributed to this report.