Omaha suburb hoping to host magical event: quidditch tourney
OXFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Members of Oxford University Quidditch team take part in a training session on February 8, 2017 in Oxford, England. Quidditch is the fictional game played by Hogwarts students in JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels. In 2005 two college students in Vermont created "Muggle Quidditch" to be played on a field for non-magical participants. The sport took off and is now played by hundreds of teams across the world with a global cup competition every two years. True to the original game two teams of seven players sitting astride "broomsticks". Each team has to advance the quaffle ball to one of three opposing hoops against bludgers who knock out the players. The game is won when the snitch (a tennis ball in a sock) is caught and whoever has the most points wins.. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
PAPILLION, Neb. — An Omaha suburb is a finalist for what some might call a magical sporting event: the Midwest Regional Championship of quidditch.
Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn) is vying with La Crosse, Wisconsin, for the honor. Mary Kimball is the events director for the U.S. Quidditch organization. She says the selections will be announced this coming week for the 2019 and 2020 events.
This form of quidditch is a ground-bound adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s creation in the “Harry Potter” book series, where players from the magic school take to the sky on broomsticks. The full-contact sport combines elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag.
A tourism official told the Omaha World-Herald that host cities of previous U.S. Quidditch events have seen an economic impact of $150,000 to $300,000.