Reward for information leading to arrest in death of Officer Hetland increases to $64K+

KENOSHA — Thanks to the generosity of many local donors, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday, June 22 that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the homicide of Officer John Hetland is now at $64,500. Donors include:
FBI: $20,000
Andis: $15,000
Racine Culvers: $5,000
Tommy D: $2,000
Racine County Crime Stoppers: $22,500 with donations from the below businesses:
- Crime Stoppers: $2,000
- WPPA: $5,000
- Joey LeGath: $5,000
- Floyd’s Towing: $2,000
- Hiawatha: $2,000
- Teezers: $3,000
- Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000
- Boiler Room: $1,000
- Individuals: $500
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to report:
- Did they see something in the area before or after the crime?
- Have they heard reliable rumors?
- Were people they know out and about in the area the night of the crime?
- Is there a friend or family member that is suddenly unaccounted for?
- Suspicious activity by people they may suspect?
- Names of suspects.
Anyone with information to encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).