Reward for information leading to arrest in death of Officer Hetland increases to $64K+

KENOSHA — Thanks to the generosity of many local donors, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday, June 22 that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the homicide of Officer John Hetland is now at $64,500. Donors include:

FBI: $20,000

Andis: $15,000

Racine Culvers: $5,000

Tommy D: $2,000

Racine County Crime Stoppers: $22,500 with donations from the below businesses:

Crime Stoppers: $2,000

WPPA: $5,000

Joey LeGath: $5,000

Floyd’s Towing: $2,000

Hiawatha: $2,000

Teezers: $3,000

Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000

Boiler Room: $1,000

Individuals: $500

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to report:

Did they see something in the area before or after the crime?

Have they heard reliable rumors?

Were people they know out and about in the area the night of the crime?

Is there a friend or family member that is suddenly unaccounted for?

Suspicious activity by people they may suspect?

Names of suspects.

Anyone with information to encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).