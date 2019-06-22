Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Reward for information leading to arrest in death of Officer Hetland increases to $64K+

John Hetland

KENOSHA — Thanks to the generosity of many local donors, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday, June 22 that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the homicide of Officer John Hetland is now at $64,500. Donors include:

FBI: $20,000

Andis:  $15,000

Racine Culvers:  $5,000

Tommy D:  $2,000

Racine County Crime Stoppers: $22,500 with donations from the below businesses:

  • Crime Stoppers:  $2,000
  • WPPA:  $5,000
  • Joey LeGath:  $5,000
  • Floyd’s Towing:  $2,000
  • Hiawatha: $2,000
  • Teezers: $3,000
  • Josh Martin Roofing:  $2,000
  • Boiler Room:  $1,000
  • Individuals:  $500

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to report:

  • Did they see something in the area before or after the crime?
  • Have they heard reliable rumors?
  • Were people they know out and about in the area the night of the crime?
  • Is there a friend or family member that is suddenly unaccounted for?
  • Suspicious activity by people they may suspect?
  • Names of suspects.

Anyone with information to encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).

Memorial for Officer Hetland

