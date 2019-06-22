Visitation, funeral arrangements set for fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland

KENOSHA — The funeral arrangements were announced for fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland.

There will be a public visitation at Carthage College – A.F. Siebert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) on Tuesday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday morning, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services with full police honors will be held at Carthage College Siebert Chapel on Wednesday, June 26.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the funeral homes says memorial contributions may be directed to Ron Hetland. All donations will go into a trust fund established for the benefit of Officer Hetland’s children.

The Racine Police Department has also set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

Meantime, the reward for information leading authorities to Officer Hetland’s killer is $69,500. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).