Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Visitation, funeral arrangements set for fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland

Posted 4:55 pm, June 22, 2019, by

Officer John Hetland

KENOSHA — The funeral arrangements were announced for fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland.

There will be a public visitation at Carthage College – A.F. Siebert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) on Tuesday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday morning, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services with full police honors will be held at Carthage College Siebert Chapel on Wednesday, June 26.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

John Hetland

In lieu of flowers, the funeral homes says memorial contributions may be directed to Ron Hetland. All donations will go into a trust fund established for the benefit of Officer Hetland’s children.

The Racine Police Department has also set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

Memorial for Officer Hetland

Remembering Officer Hetland at Teezers

To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

Meantime, the reward for information leading authorities to Officer Hetland’s killer is $69,500. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.