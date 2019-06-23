× 65-year-old woman dead after being struck by teenage driver in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 159th and National Saturday, June 22.

According to police, the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the striking vehicle was a 17-year-old New Berlin girl. She remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Police say she did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The incident is under investigation.