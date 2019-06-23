Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Authorities identify Mount Pleasant officer who killed teen

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Authorities have identified the Mount Pleasant police officer who shot and killed an 18-year-old man earlier this month.

The state Department of Justice says in a release that Sgt. Eric Giese, a 12-year-veteran of the force, fatally shot Tyrese West, of Racine, on June 15. Giese has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The Racine Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said earlier that the officer attempted to make contact with West when West fled on a bicycle. Following a short pursuit, Giese saw that West was armed. Less-lethal force was unsuccessful and West ignored the officer’s commands before Giese fired.

Lifesaving measures failed. A handgun was recovered from the scene, which is just a few blocks south of Racine.

