Body camera captured police officer saving 3-year-old, her grandmother from house fire

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A body camera captured a police officer saving a 3-year-old and her grandmother from a house fire in Hazelwood, Missouri on Friday, June 21.

The Hazelwood Police Department said officers responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Becker Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Officer Rodriguez was the first on the scene and saw the main floor of the residence was engulfed in flames. He could hear cries of help from the basement window.

The camera footage showed he rushed to the window and kicked it open. He then pulled the 3-year-old girl from the flames — taking her to safety.

“When I knew someone was right there to help me get her out there, my whole mood changed,” said Latonya Hart, the 3-year-old girl’s grandmother. “I was like, ‘Thank you Lord. Thank you God. Somebody is here.'”

Officer Rodriguez then returned and pulled Hart out of the window with the help of a neighbor.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded and extinguished the fire.

Both Hart and her granddaughter were treated on the scene.

Everything burned inside Hart’s house that she shared with her fiance, granddaughter, and two dogs.

A GoFundMe.com page was set up to support them.