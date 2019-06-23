Enjoying plant-based foods with the Twisted Fork Vegan/Vegetarian Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Even though most of us consume animal products on a regular basis, it's always exciting to try new things -- especially when those things are delicious! The Twisted Fork Vegan/Vegetarian Festival will be serving up some plant-based foods on Sunday, June 23. Mike Wesctcott from Smash Bowl stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to preview the event and show off a tasty acai bowl!

About Twisted Fork Vegan/Vegetarian Festival (website)

Calling all foodies! Let's celebrate this holiday season in style by veganizing your favorite soul food recipes. Whether you’re looking for vegan soul food, African-inspired cuisine, or healthy and delicious alternatives to your favorites, come and browse some of our retail vendors for some delicious food and great local, vegan products. Guaranteed to be so satisfying, it is sure to ignite your culinary creativity. Join us and learn from our guest speakers how the vegan lifestyle can greatly benefit our health. Taste and see just how easy it is to live you best vegan life!

You can view the festival's Facebook event HERE.