Exciting summer events that parents will love at the Racine Zoo

RACINE -- The zoo is one of the best places to spend a lovely summer day -- and it's even better with a fun event planned! Staff members from the Racine Zoo stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, June 23 to preview two upcoming events.

Wine, Stein & Dine -- June 29

Join us for a showcase of classic Wisconsin food and beverages. Enjoy samples of wine, beer, and offerings from our region's exciting culinary scene. Plus, a good portion of the Zoo will be open to explore! *Must be 21 or older to attend, and tickets are not available at the door. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. Click HERE to learn more!

Animal Crackers: Chicago Tribute Anthology -- July 10

Chicago Tribute Anthology is a 7-piece horn band dedicated to performing the music of one of the most popular and enduring bands of all time: Chicago. The unique sound that was and is Chicago defined a generation and changed the sound of popular music forever. See them live and experience their concert set of Chicago’s greatest hits! HERE to learn more! Their personnel are all veterans of the Chicago-area musical scene and have performed with notable national and local artists such as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, the Hat Guys, Flapjacks, Katie Sullivan, Legacy, the Four Man Acoustical Band, Farewell, Deja Groove, Bill Russo and the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Take 5, The Dana Legg Big Band, Woody Herman Orchestra, Fanfare, the Fox Valley Concert Band, and many other of the area’s finest musicians and ensembles. Clickto learn more!