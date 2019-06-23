Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Ford says the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is its most powerful car ever

Posted 8:40 pm, June 23, 2019
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford had promised the Mustang Shelby GT500 would be its most powerful factory-built car ever. Now we know how powerful.

The 2020 model of the car, set to go on sale this fall, will have a 760 horsepower V8 engine “making it the most powerful street-legal Ford ever,” the automaker said in an announcement. “Enough said.”

That engine will allow the GT500 to go from 0 to 60 in about 3.5 seconds, according to Ford.

Ford hasn’t yet said the new car will cost. This year’s version of the Mustang starts at $59,140. But that is for the GT350, which has a 662 horsepower engine.

Ford has a complicated but fruitful relationship with the Las Vegas-based Shelby American company. Shelby Mustangs were originally made by Shelby using Mustangs supplied by Ford as a starting point. Shelby still does these sort of performance conversions.

In fact, there are already Shelby Mustangs, such as the Shelby-produced Super Snake, with more horsepower. This one, though, will be the most powerful ever produced by Ford itself.

