Husband-and-wife duo convicted of conspiracy to commit $3.4 million in food stamp fraud

DAYTON, Ohio — A husband and wife behind a Findlay Market (Ohio’s oldest continuously operated public market and one of Cincinnati’s most cherished institutions) business that prided itself on family values were convicted Friday, June 21 of leading a scheme to commit $3.4 million in food stamp fraud over the course of eight years.

Michael and Amanda Jo Busch, who ran Busch’s Country Corner until federal investigators raided it in May 2018, were each convicted on 25 charges, including conspiracy to steal government funds, submitting false claims, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) fraud, and wire fraud.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, the man and woman began exchanging cash for SNAP benefits in 2010. Investigators found that in the eight years that followed, they recorded an average of 2,167 SNAP transactions each month — more than twice the number conducted by similar businesses in the area.

Altogether, Busch’s processed 195,113 SNAP transactions totaling $5.4 million between 2010 and 2018. Federal agents estimated only about 36% were authentic.

Co-conspirator Randall Busch, Michael’s brother, pleaded guilty to 19 counts of SNAP fraud in April and was sentenced to five years’ probation.

Busch’s is no longer listed on Findlay Market’s roster of vendors, but an archived snapshot of the site from early 2018 described it as a family business run by high school sweethearts. Its owners wrote they chose Findlay because it is “a constantly interesting place to be.”