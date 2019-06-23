‘I love to eat them!’ Despite tough farming season, Cedarburg Strawberry Festival is a sweet success

CEDARBURG — Thousands of strawberry lovers headed to Cedarburg for the annual Strawberry Festival over the weekend of June 22 and June 23. However, efforts to grow the berries have been tough for farmers this season.

It’s a “berry” special time of year for the Strawberry Man as the farmer prepares his crops for the annual Cedarburg Strawberry Festival. Bud Schmit has been a farmer for 51 years, bringing thousands of his sweetest picks of the patch to Cedarburg’s festival.

“I love to eat them!” says Schmit with a laugh.

But this year is not so fruitful.

“It’s just been a year for the record books,” says Schmit. “The growing end of it is very difficult because we’ve had too much cool, wet weather.”

Harsh weather conditions have made planting and growing berries difficult. Schmit is calling on other farmers in the state to get strawberries into the stands of the festival.

“The berries right now are coming out of southwest Wisconsin because we don’t have any ripe berries in this area,” said Schmit.

While it’s been unusually cold, festival workers say it’s the perfect kick-off to the summer. Saturday was one of the busiest days they’ve ever had.

“The weather was gorgeous,” said Elizabeth Albers, festival manager. “We had tons of people walking around. Got to see a lot of families out and about.”

Strawberry Festival had new features this year, including two live music stages.