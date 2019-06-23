× Judge: 14-year-old responsible for starting fire that killed grandpa, burned grandma

WILLAMINA, Ore. — A 14-year-old boy is responsible for starting a fire that killed his grandpa and injured his grandma in Oregon, according to a judge.

In court Friday, June 21, Nicholas Aulig was found to be within the jurisdiction of the court on all of the charges he’s facing. That’s the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty verdict.

This, for a fire he started at his grandparents’ house in Willamina in June 2018. The fire killed his 79-year-old grandpa, Dieter Aulig, and burned his grandma, Theresa Aulig.

The 14-year-old was found within the jurisdiction of the court on two counts of murder, two counts of arson in the first degree, and aggravated theft in the first degree.

Detectives believe the boy and two other teenagers conspired to steal $50,000 from his grandparents. The two others are also facing murder charges in connection with the fire on Southwest Tenbush Lane.

FOX12 in Oregon spoke to the father of one of them in court Friday. The man did not want to go on camera, but said this has been very difficult for them, and said he’s just glad it’s almost over. His son, Jacob Brooks, and the other teen, Gerald Wolfe were expected to appear in court in September.

A hearing was scheduled for Aulig in July to determine what’s next for him.