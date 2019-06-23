June 23
-
Every year ‘tens of thousands of festgoers descend upon Cedarburg for Strawberry Festival’
-
June 21
-
‘I have to:’ Prosecutors say Martice Fuller admitted to fatally shooting Kaylie Juga, Juga’s mother
-
‘She was brilliant:’ Family, community devastated by shooting death of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga
-
A cake-over! Some hacks for making boxed cakes even better
-
-
Summer Soulstice: Milwaukee’s ‘biggest local music block party is on Saturday, June 22’
-
Martice Fuller pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shooting of Kaylie Juga
-
Bradford HS students return to class after death of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga
-
PrideFest kicks off 2019 run at Summerfest grounds
-
‘A new band:’ Tallboy is hitting the stage at Strawberry Fest this weekend
-
-
Celebrating a Wisconsin favorite at the Bloody Mary Festival
-
Celebrating LGBTQ individuality at PrideFest 2019 🏳️🌈
-
MPD: Suspects sought after woman was shot, wounded in robbery at gas station