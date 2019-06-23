× Kayaker pulled to shore after vessel overturned near North Point in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A kayaker was rescued after his vessel overturned in Lake Michigan on Broughton Drive near North Point in Sheboygan on Sunday morning, June 23.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, the kayaker was reported to be about 75 yards offshore. Waves approximately three feet high and a steady south wind made it impossible for the man to return to shore on his own. A water temperature reported to be in the upper 40s to low 50s made hypothermia a concern, fire officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Sheboygan police and Sheboygan fire officials responded.

Upon arrival, crews observed an overturned kayak with one person in the water needing assistance. The kayaker was wearing a personal flotation device, which contributed to their survival, officials said.

One of the first arriving Sheboygan Fire Department crew members donned a cold water survival suit and swam out to the victim.

By around 9:50 a.m., the 36-year-old man had been rescued and pulled out to shore. He was treated by the Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics on scene and released.