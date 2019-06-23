Kenosha County sheriff’s officials release new photos of man wanted in shooting of Officer Hetland

RACINE — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, June 23 released new photos of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland at Teezers bar on June 17.

Meanwhile, they asked that anyone within a half-mile radius of the bar who has security cameras or doorbell cameras please check their footage for any suspicious activity during the evening of June 17 through the early morning of June 18.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case increased to $70,500 as of Sunday. The reward breaks down as follows:

FBI $20,000

Andis Company: $15,000

Racine Culvers: $5,000

Educator’s Credit Union $5,000

Kenosha Tattoo Company $1,000

Crime Stoppers Reward stands at $24,500 with donations from the below businesses:

Crime Stoppers: $2,000

Dickies’ Bar $2,000

WPPA: $5,000

Joey LeGath: $5,000

Floyd’s Towing: $2,000

Hiawatha: $2,000

Teezers: $2,000

Private Citizens: $1,500

Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000

Boiler Room: $1,000

Funeral arrangements for Officer Hetland are as follows:

There will be a public visitation at Carthage College – A.F. Siebert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) on Tuesday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday morning, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services with full police honors will be held at Carthage College Siebert Chapel on Wednesday, June 26.

To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

The Racine Police Department set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.